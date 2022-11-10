$12K stolen from Nuggets player's Indianapolis hotel room

Michael Porter's hotel room was burglarized as the team played the Pacers – $12,250 worth of items were stolen including cash, designer bags and jewelry.

INDIANAPOLIS — More than $12,000 worth of items including cash, designer bags, jewelry and a bible were stolen from an Indianapolis hotel room where Nuggets player Michael Porter was staying with the team.

Someone broke into Porter's hotel room and took $8,000 in cash, a gold bracelet worth $2,000, two Louis Vuitton designer bags worth $2,250, and a bible valued at $15, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The room theft at the Conrad Indianapolis hotel in downtown Indianapolis occurred on Tuesday at 7:24 p.m., a day before the Wednesday game when the Nuggets took on the Pacers on their home court in the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, according to the police report.

Porter was not in the hotel room when the theft occurred, police said.

