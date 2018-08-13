An hours-long standoff involving a naked man that prompted the Greenwood Village Police Department to evacuate multiple rooms at a hotel off Arapahoe Road as well as call in the SWAT team has ended.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was seen being wheeled away from the La Quinta Inn off Arapahoe Road and Boston Street in a gurney Monday afternoon.

Greenwood Village Police Department spokesperson Crystal Dean said he was first spotted running in the nude through the hallway of the hotel at around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

The 38-year-old barricaded himself in a room where officers arrived, which is what prompted the evacuations, since it was unclear what he had inside with him, according to Dean.

At around 6 a.m., Dean said the man started throwing furniture out the window of his hotel room. He later ripped a toilet from the wall, forcing more evacuations since it caused flooding on the lower floors.

Police believed the man was alone, but were concerned because of his prior criminal record, Dean said.

Because the hours-long standoff was occupying a large part of the Greenwood Village Police Department’s resources, officers called in the SWAT team for help.

Those officers breached the suspect's room at around 4:30 p.m. with a K9. The suspect surrendered quickly, Dean said.

Multiple guests were displaced due to the incident, many couldn't access the parking lot to get their cars, and some people missed flights, according to Dean.

It's unclear what caused the suspect to create the disturbance in the first place. Dean couldn't say what charges he could receive.

© 2018 KUSA-TV