3 shot, 1 dead at house party shooting

Adams County Sheriff's Office responded to a house party shooting near 70th Avenue and Broadway.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — One person is dead and two others were injured after a shooting at a house party early Sunday morning.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said they responded to calls of shots fired near East 70th Avenue and Broadway just before 4:30 a.m.

When detectives arrived on the scene, they found three victims suffering from gun shot wounds.

Two victims were transported to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

Another victim was treated on the scene by medical personnel and then released.

According to ACSO, detectives interviewed people on the scene but there is currently no information on the suspect or the severity of the injuries for the victim who is still in the hospital.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact the Adams County Sheriff's Office at 720-322-1313.

Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.