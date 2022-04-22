Arrests made in Douglas County house where 2 people died in January

Douglas County detectives and SWAT served a search warrant on the house Thursday on Lionshead Parkway.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Detectives arrested two people Thursday at a house where they conducted a death investigation three months ago, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO).

Detectives and the Douglas County Regional SWAT Team served a search warrant Thursday night on the house at 7047 Lionshead Pkwy. in unincorporated Douglas County, DCSO said in a news release.

The home is in the Wildcat Ridge subdivision, which is south of Lincoln Avenue and east of Quebec Street.

Seven people inside the home were detained, and two people were taken into custody, DCSO said.

Lauren Baughman, 39, the owner of the house, was arrested on suspicion of:

Unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing or sale of a controlled substance

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (felony)

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor)

Failure to comply with warrant

She was being held in the Douglas County jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Kenneth Younger, 43, was arrested on an out-of-county warrant, the sheriff's office said.

On Jan. 21, deputies investigated the deaths of two people who were found dead in separate areas inside the home. The victims were identified as 56-year-old Juan King and 30-year-old Kayla Seymour.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.