COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs house sitter is accused of stealing $600,000 in jewelry from a client's home.

According to a release from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were called out to a home in the Broadmoor neighborhood on May 16 on a report that thousands of dollars' worth of unique jewelry had been stolen.

The victim told police she had last seen the jewelry a few weeks earlier, but hadn't noticed it was missing or possibly stolen since were no signs of forced entry into her home.

Police said a few months later, 39-year-old Elizabeth "Lisa" Bischoff tried to sell the jewelry to a buyer in Denver. The buyer immediately told police, and a CSPD detective contacted Bischoff on Sept. 11. She was brought in for questioning on Sept. 16, and investigators arrested her that day for second degree burglary and theft. Most of the jewelry has been recovered, according to police.

Bischoff was a house sitter for the victim, the release said, and was employed by numerous other people in the Colorado Springs area as a house and dog sitter.

Police are asking anyone else who employed Bischoff and may have been a victim to call the CSPD Gold Hill Division at 719-385-2100 and ask for the Property Crimes Unit.

