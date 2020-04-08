Lee Price III is also accused of using the CARES Act funds on real estate, a Rolex and a Ford F-350 pickup.

HOUSTON — A Houston man is in big trouble with the feds who say he spent $1.6 million in COVID-19 relief funds on a $200,000 luxury vehicle, a fancy truck and other items.

Lee Price III, 29, was arrested on charges of making false statements to a financial institution, wire fraud, bank fraud and engaging in unlawful monetary transactions.

U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick said Price cooked up a scheme to submit fraudulent applications for the Paycheck Protection Program loans.

The loans were intended to help businesses continue to pay employees during the pandemic.

Instead, Price bought a Lamborghini Uras, a Ford-350 pickup, real estate, a Rolex and other luxury items, according to Patrick.



He also allegedly spent thousands at strip clubs and other Houston night clubs.

One of the applications for 713 Construction listed a CEO who died a month before it was submitted.

Price got $700,000 for that one and another $900,000 for another company. Neither company has employees, according to the charges.

Price has a long rap sheet in Houston dating back to 2007 when he was a teenager.

The CARES Act was designed to provide emergency financial assistance to millions of Americans who are suffering the economic effects from the COVID-19 pandemic.