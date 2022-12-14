Shooting on I-76 near Hudson under investigation

The shooting involved a suspect and at least one officer from the Hudson Police Department, the Weld County Sheriff's Office.

HUDSON, Colorado — A shooting that involved at least one officer from the Hudson Police Department and a suspect is under investigation, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened on Interstate 76 at exit 31 in Hudson, the sheriff's office said in a release. It's unclear if anyone was struck by gunfire or how many officers fired weapons.

It is also unknown at this time whether the suspect was armed. The sheriff's office said they were still on the scene but that as of 2 p.m. the incident was "under control" and there was "no safety risk to the public."

The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team will be investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimeshurt.com. Those submitting tips through Crime that leads to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward.

