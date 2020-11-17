Human remains found at 2 Conejos County properties

They were found on properties near the town of Las Sauces in the San Luis Valley.

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. — Human remains have been found at two separate properties in Conejos County in the San Luis Valley of southern Colorado, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The remains were found at two locations in the county which are close to one another near the town of Las Sauces, the CBI said.

The small town is about 20 driving miles south of Alamosa.

A news conference about the discovery is set to take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The remains have been recovered and are being analyzed as part of the identification process. CBI said the property owners are not currently living at the properties where the remains were found. The agency also said they do not believe the remains are connected to the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew, but said all possibilities are being considered.

The mother of two was reported missing in May from Chaffee County.

The Conejos County Sheriff's Office, Saguache County Sheriff's Office, Alamosa Police Department, Monte Vista Police Department, and CBI are investigating.

A tip line has been set up for information related to the investigation. Anyone who thinks they may have information about the case should call 719-270-0210.