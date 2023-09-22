Human remains found in southern Colorado

Remains belonging to two people were found south of Eads on Wednesday, authorities said.

EADS, Colo. — The Kiowa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains belonging to two people were found on Wednesday.

A release sent Friday by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on behalf of the sheriff's office said deputies began assisting a law enforcement agency in Kansas with a missing persons case beginning Sept. 10.

On Sept. 20, the remains were found south of Eads in Kiowa County, the release said.

The sheriff's office is conducting a criminal investigation into the deaths, and CBI said it is assisting.

Their causes of death and identities will be released by the Kiowa County Coroner's Office after autopsies have been completed.

Authorities did not release any additional information, citing an active investigation.

