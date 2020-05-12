CBI identifies 1 victim found on San Luis Valley property, 2 still unidentified

One set of human remains found on a property in Conejos County has been identified as Myron Robert Martinez, investigators said.

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Saturday that it has identified one of three victims found on two locations in Conejos County in November.

CBI said a forensic odonatologist assisting the task force investigation identified the set of human remains found on a San Luis Valley property as 38-year-old Myron Robert Martinez of Del Norte.

Martinez was reported missing to the Rio Grande County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 6, and a family member said they had not been in contact with Martinez since late October, according to CBI.

CBI said task force members are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Martinez's death.

According to CBI, Adre Jordan Baroz, 26, who is being held in the Alamosa County Jail in connection to the human remains, has not been charged with Martinez's death at this time.

Investigators are working to identify the other two sets of human remains found on the property and could not provide any additional information, CBI said.

Anyone with information about Martinez or the other unidentified remains is asked to call a designated tip line at 719-270-0120.

CBI said more than 60 tips have been reported since November.

Baroz, who was known as "Psycho" in southern Colorado, was arrested Nov. 19 at a motel in Gallup, New Mexico, on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree kidnapping.

Baroz is from Sanford, a small town in Conejos County, just north of the New Mexico border.

Remains were found at two locations that were close to one another near the town of Las Sauces, the CBI said. The small town is about 20 driving miles south of Alamosa.

They're skeletal remains, and investigators said they were initially unable to tell who the victims were, or even whether they were men or women.

In recent months, Monte Vista's Police Chief George Dingfelder said agencies in the San Luis Valley have been investigating missing persons reports.

On Nov. 10, investigators from the Conejos County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) and CBI went to one of the properties on a warrant related to stolen vehicles and property. The warrant was not related to any missing person cases; however, during that search, remains were found.

The investigation at the first property led them to the other property nearby, where additional remains were found.

Dingfelder said he expected it to take "several weeks to months" to identify the remains due to their condition.

CBI said the property owners were not living at the properties where the remains were found. The agency also said they do not think the remains are connected to the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew but said all possibilities were being considered.

The mother of two was reported missing in May from Chaffee County.

The Conejos County Sheriff's Office, Saguache County Sheriff's Office, Alamosa Police Department, Monte Vista Police Department and CBI formed a task force to investigate. They did so because all of the agencies in that area are small and don't have the resources needed.