HR manager accused of stealing $288,000, using former employees' identities

Monica Torrez-Ruiz continued to pay about 20 employees who left the company but funneled the money to her account, according to police.

GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Police Department (GPD) has arrested the human resources manager for Fuzion Field Services in Greeley, who is accused of stealing the identities of 20 former workers.

On Monday, at about 10:30 a.m., officers were called out to 2435 2nd Ave for a report of embezzlement, according to a release from GPD. Fuzion Field Services is a waste management company.

Monica Torrez-Ruiz, 36, is accused of stealing identification information on 20 former employees, all of whom were Mexican nationals and had left the company in the past two years, according to Greeley Police.

Police said Torrez-Ruiz continued paying the employees and directed the money into her account. The loss to date for the company was $288,000.

Police gathered evidence and interviewed Torrez-Ruiz, who confessed to the crime. Torrez-Ruiz told police that she used the Mexican nationals because she thought they would likely not pay taxes.

Torrez-Ruiz has previously been arrested for similar activity, according to police. She is currently in the Weld County Jail facing 20 counts of identity theft, theft, and cyber crime, police said in a release.