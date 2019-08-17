LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A search for an armed burglary suspect in the area of 6th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard Saturday has led to a barricade situation, according to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD).

Two other suspects from the burglary, which occurred earlier Saturday in Denver, are in custody.

The suspects were wanted in connection with the burglary of a residence in the 9000 block of West Layton Avenue in Denver that happened just before 7 a.m. Saturday, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD). Electronics were taken from the home, according to Denver police.

A few hours later, the suspects were spotted in a vehicle in Lakewood near 6th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard, according to LPD. Two of them, a man and a woman, were taken into custody, according to police. The third suspect ran from the vehicle and is now believed to be alone in a home in the Green Acres neighborhood northeast of 6th and Wadsworth.

Wadsworth was closed from 6th Avenue to 10th Avenue for hours while police searched for the third suspect.

A reverse notification was sent out to residents of Green Acres, telling them to stay in their homes.

Officers from Lakewood and Denver, and deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, assisted with the search for the man.

