Cell phone data leads to Denver woman's body, husband charged with murder, affidavit says

Jonathan Nuno-Mijangos was arrested following the discovery of Jasmin Cigarroa's body in a rural area of Adams County two days after she was reported missing.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man is being charged in his wife's murder a week after her body was found in Adams County, the Denver District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Jasmin Cigarroa, 24, was reported missing by her husband Jonathan Nuno-Mijangos, 23, on March 10, according to a criminal affidavit.

On March 12, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said officers discovered her remains in a rural part of Adams County near East 26th Avenue and Powhaton Road.

Officers searched the area based on data from Nuno-Mijangos' cell phone, according to the affidavit, and the body was found in an area consistent with those cell phone towers.

The body was wrapped in black plastic bags that was duct taped, and loose field grass and dirt was placed on top, the affidavit says.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said it identified the remains as Cigarroa this week, and the cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

Nuno-Mijangos has been charged with the following counts, according to the district attorney's office:

First-degree murder

First-degree assault

Tampering with a deceased human body

Abuse of a human corpse

Nuno-Mijangos told a DPD officer that he had last seen Cigarroa at their residence in the 7500 block of East 28th Avenue on March 9 at 9 a.m. before he left for work, the affidavit says.

On March 10, the affidavit says a caller told Denver Police Dispatch that a neighbor reported hearing a loud bang like someone had been thrown, and then saw Nuno-Mijangos move his wife's car out of the garage, and his car into the garage on March 9.

Detectives interviewed the neighbor and confirmed the reported information, according to the affidavit.

The witnesses reported seeing Nuno-Mijangos leaning into the trunk of his car parked on the west side of the street when he returned at 12:30 a.m., the affidavit says, and also saw him carrying a black backpack.

When confronted with cell phone location data by detectives, the affidavit says Nuno-Mijangos recalled leaving his residence around midnight on March 9 and going east on I-70 to the area of Tower and Smith roads.

He initially denied stopping before admitting he stopped on Smith Road before returning home.

The affidavit says detectives also interviewed a witness who reported Nuno-Mijangos had a history of domestic violence, and had previously been arrested.

Detectives found the Aurora Police Department report for an incident, according to the affidavit, where Nuno-Mijangos wife shared information that led to charges for second-degree assault.

