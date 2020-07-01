AURORA, Colo. — A suspect has died after he was shot by Denver police on an Interstate 225 exit ramp Monday night.

The incident began when Denver Police Department (DPD) officers spotted a stolen vehicle near South Federal Boulevard and West Cedar Avenue in southwest Denver, according to DPD Division Chief of Patrol Ron Thomas.

Thomas said officers followed the vehicle and attempted to pull over the driver near I-225 to Iliff Avenue.

The suspect pulled to the side of the road, then Thomas said he immediately got out of the vehicle and confronted officers. The suspect did have a gun, according to Thomas, but it is not clear whether he fired it.

At least one DPD officer fired at the suspect, who later died.

The suspect has not been identified. Crystal McCoy with the Aurora Police Department said he was an adult man.

Police said they expect the off-ramp from southbound I-225 to Iliff Avenue to be closed for an "extended period of time" during the investigation. They are asking people to avoid the area.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS