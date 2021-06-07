Driver hits and kills man on I-25 near downtown Denver, drives away

Denver police said the man killed was outside of his vehicle after being involved in a separate minor crash.

DENVER — A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 25 near downtown Denver early Monday morning.

Police said this all began just after midnight after the man was involved in a separate minor collision. Three vehicles were involved in the first crash, Denver Police (DPD) said. The vehicles were travelling northbound on I-25 near 20th Street when the first crash happened.

The vehicles had pulled to the shoulder and some of the people involved had gotten out of their vehicles to inspect damage, DPD said.

An Acura then came upon where the vehicles had pulled over and crashed into two of the three vehicles, police said. The impact of the crash injured one of the people who was outside of his vehicle, knocking him to the ground, DPD said.

Police said another vehicle, a Honda, came by and struck the man, killing him. The Honda kept driving without trying to give the man help, DPD said.

Police are asking for anyone with information on who the Honda's driver is to come forward. Tips can be called in to 720-337-1000 or through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

The driver of the Acura that crashed into the two vehicles was arrested for DUI, careless driving and driving under restraint, police said.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.