I-70 eastbound back open after pursuit of stolen vehicle

A Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office pursuit of the vehicle out of Georgetown ended around the Interstate 70 exit for the Central City Parkway, authorities said.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Interstate 70 eastbound was closed for about an hour on Monday on Floyd Hill after the end of a Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office pursuit of a stolen vehicle out of Georgetown, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

One person was in custody and law enforcement was looking for a second person after the pursuit ended on I-70 around the Central City Parkway exit, a CSP spokesperson said.

At one point, the stolen vehicle was going westbound on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes. Multiple vehicles were hit, though it was unclear how many or their locations, CSP said.

One person was transported with injuries to a hospital in the Denver metro area, CSP said. It was unclear whether that person was involved in the pursuit or was in a vehicle that was hit.

I-70 eastbound lanes at U.S. 6 reopened just before noon Monday.

The responding agencies were Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office, Colorado State Patrol, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Gilpin County Sheriff's Office, the CSP spokesman said.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.