DPD trying to find suspects after shots fired at vehicle driving on I-70

The shooting happened at around 10 p.m. on May 4 near eastbound Interstate 70 and Peoria Street.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is trying to find out who was responsible for shooting into an occupied vehicle that was driving on Interstate 70 last week near the Aurora border.

The incident happened at approximately 10 p.m. on May 4, according to a Crime Stoppers bulletin from DPD. The victims were driving eastbound on I-70 between North Havana Street and North Peoria Street when a passenger in another vehicle started shooting at them, DPD said.

The bulletin called what happened a possible road rage incident, but didn’t provide any further details.

The suspects were seen driving a 2005-2008 model dark red Chevrolet Equinox with heavy window tint and black rims, according to DPD.

After the passenger shot at the victim’s vehicle, DPD said the Equinox got off the interstate at North Peoria Street and drove off in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

