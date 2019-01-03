PARKER, Colo. — A former criminal investigator with the Colorado Department of Corrections faces possible jail time and fines after he was convicted of using his position to influence a fast food employee after a fight over a price increase, according to a news release from the 18th Judicial District.

On Thursday, Gary Valko, 61, was found guilty of one count of official oppression, a class 2 misdemeanor.

In September 2017, Valko was driving his department-issued Chevy Impala through the drive-thru window of a Jack in the Box when he got into an argument with employees, prosecutors said.

When Valko began cursing, one of the employees asked him to leave and said he would call the cops if he did not leave, the release says.

Valko responded by saying, “I am the police” and also claimed he was with the FBI, according to the DA's office. Valko made a punching motion toward the employees and drove off.

A short while later two people who had been informed of the incident by the restaurant’s manager left the restaurant. Valko followed them, according to prosecutors, and activated his red and blue lights. The driver pulled over.

According to prosecutors, Valko pulled up alongside in his vehicle and said, “What if I pulled a gun on you? What if I had shot you?”

Valko drove away and the victims reported the incident by flagging down a Parker Police officer who was in the area.

Valko faces three to 12 months in jail and/or a fine of between $250 and $1,000 when sentenced in April.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS