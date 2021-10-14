1 injured in shooting on I-225 in Aurora

A 19-year-old man sustained minor injuries. Police are investigating road rage as a possible motive.

AURORA, Colo. — Southbound Interstate 225 in Aurora was closed Thursday evening as police investigated a shooting that happened on the highway.

The shooting happened on I-225 near Second Avenue just before 6:30 p.m., according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

Police said someone in a vehicle shot into another vehicle, grazing a 19-year-old man in the head. The victim was able to pull over to the side of the road, according to police. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and is expected to survive.

No suspect information was immediately available. Police are investigating road rage as a possible motive.

Southbound I-225 was closed at the 6th Avenue exit for about two hours while police investigated the shooting. It reopened around 8:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

