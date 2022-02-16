Video shows hit-and-run crash on I-25 involving semi truck

CSP said it's looking for help identifying and locating the semi driver and truck involved in the crash Tuesday morning.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Video was released Wednesday of a crash on Interstate 25 in an effort to identify and locate the truck and driver believed to have caused the crash that resulted in serious injuries.

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) asked for any witnesses to the crash on southbound I-25 near 84th Avenue to come forward. CSP troopers responded to the area about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2016 Ford sedan was traveling south in the far right lane, with the unknown semi-tractor in the lane next to them.

The semi merged into the far left lane and collided with the Ford, which caused it to spin across multiple lanes to the HOV lane.

A 2003 Toyota SUV that was in the HOV lane collided with the side of the Ford. The semi left the scene, while the Ford and Toyota remained.

The driver of the Ford, a 35-year-old Westminster woman, was taken to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries, CSP said. Her passenger, a 70-year-old Westminster man, had serious injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, a 19-year-old Erie man, was not hurt.

Investigators obtained dash-camera footage of the crash and still images of the white semi-truck, which was described as a single cab, white bobtail, meaning it had no trailer.

The video does not show a license plate or other identifying information.

Anyone who witnesses the crash or has video footage that might help to identify the truck is asked to contact CSP dispatch at 303-239-4501 and reference case #1D220474.

CSP said any footage of southbound I-25 around 84th Ave between about 6:20 and 6:30 a.m. is of particular importance.

