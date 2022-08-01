Man driving on I-70 fatally shot by someone in stolen vehicle

After the shooting, the suspect vehicle got into a crash and the occupants ran from the scene, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Someone in a stolen vehicle shot and killed another driver on Interstate 70, then got into a multi-vehicle crash and ran from the scene late Sunday, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The shooting and crash happened just before 11 p.m. on westbound I-70 near the Northfield/Quebec exit, DPD said in a news release.

It appeared that a person in a stolen silver Dodge pickup truck fired shots into another vehicle, hitting the driver. The victim, a man, was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead, police said.

Immediately after the shooting, the stolen vehicle got into a multi-vehicle crash and the occupant or occupants of the vehicle ran from the scene.

No other injures were reported, DPD said.

The Denver Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the victim after notification of next-of-kin.

Police were developing suspect information. The circumstances of the shooting were under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and hasn't spoken to investigators can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.