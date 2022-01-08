17-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of man driving on I-70

The 17-year-old suspect was being held on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of Kevin Piaskowski.

DENVER — A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday night in connection to the fatal shooting last month on Interstate 70, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

The suspect, who wasn't named because he's a juvenile, was arrested in Westminster, DPD said in a news release.

It appeared that the victim, Kevin Piaskowski, 31, and the suspect didn't know each other, police said.

The shooting and crash happened just before 11 p.m. July 31 on westbound I-70 near the Northfield/Quebec exit. Dashcam video of a shooting shows someone in a silver pickup truck fire shots into a vehicle in the next lane over, before the pickup crashes into the back of a semi.

The 35-second video was posted to Reddit by a witness and is part of the investigation, DPD said.

In the video, the pickup is tailing a Subaru Outback in the far left lane of I-70, next to the HOV lane. It then swerves into the far right lane to pass traffic, then swerves again into the center lane, next to the Outback.

Shots are heard on the video, just before the pickup crashes into the back of a semi, spins and is hit by another vehicle.

The crash involved a stolen white Hyundai Santa Fe, police said. The driver of the Hyundai ran from the scene, and police were working to determine whether there was a connection between the driver and the suspect.

The driver of the Subaru, identified as Piaskowski, was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead, according to DPD.

