Shooting shuts down westbound lanes of I-70 in Denver

DENVER — The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed between Havana Street and Central Park Boulevard due to a shooting Saturday night, Denver Police said.
According to the Denver Police Department (DPD), a road rage incident led to shots being fired into a vehicle at around 9:30 p.m.
DPD said no one was injured in the shooting, but there was a crash.
No arrests have been made.
It was Denver's second road rage shooting in less than 24 hours. DPD said one person went to the hospital after an incident around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the interchange from Park Avenue West to northbound I-25 and eastbound I-70.
This is a developing situation. 9NEWS will provide more details as they are released.
