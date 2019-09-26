DENVER — Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) arrested 42 people across Colorado and Wyoming during several days of targeted enforcement, according to the Denver Field Office of the ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO).

The enforcement began Sunday, Sept. 22 and ended on Wednesday, Sept. 25, ICE said.

"Many were convicted of crimes; there were some that had just been charged with a crime," said acting Field Office Director John Fabbricatore, ERO Denver, at a news conference Thursday.

Others had final orders for deportation, he said. None of those arrested have been deported, but some could be deported within the next days, according to ICE.

Fabbricatore also noted at the news conference that four people suspected of being in the country illegally were detained by local enforcement on various charges, but those agencies declined ICE detainers, and they were released from custody.

Adrian Adalberto Salmeron-Quiterio, who was arrested in El Paso County, and Jose Alejandro Lopez-Gutierrez who was arrested in Boulder County, have since been taken into custody, ICE said.

Several agencies declined ICE detainer requests, according to the agency.

Miguel Noe Martinez-Castaneda, who was arrested in Denver, and Jose Franciso Martinez-Calzada who was arrested in Boulder County, remain at large.

"We're not asking them to be immigration officers," Fabbricatore said. "We are asking them to be part of a law enforcement strategy in which we are able to get criminal aliens off the street."

ICE has been at the center of several protests in the Denver area recently. Last week, Activists that included the Denver Communists group and Abolish ICE gathered at a community center off East Bellewood Drive in Aurora before marching through nearby neighborhoods.

They targeted the home of an immigration facility director.

Last Saturday, groups both against and in support of ICE held events in Aurora and Denver.

