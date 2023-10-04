20-year-old man identified as suspect in attack on ice cream truck driver

The victim suffered cuts and swelling to his face but was able to provide officers with a description of the attacker and his vehicle.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Brighton Police on Wednesday released a photo of a 20-year-old man they're looking for in connection with the robbery and assault of a 77-year-old ice cream truck driver in late August.

Luis Antonio Hernandez is a suspect in the Aug. 31 assault that occurred at Benedict Park located at 1735 Skeel St. in Brighton.

Around noon on that day, police received a report of a robbery. When officers arrived at the park they learned an ice cream truck driver had been robbed and assaulted.

The victim reported being hit in the face multiple times, according to Brighton Police. He suffered cuts to the face and swelling from being hit, but was able to provide officers with a description of the attacker and his vehicle.

An arrest warrant for second-degree assault of an at-risk adult has now been issued for Hernandez. His current location is unknown, but his last known location was in New Mexico, Brighton Police said.

Anyone with information about Hernandez or his whereabouts should call the Brighton Police Department tip line at 303-655-8740.

