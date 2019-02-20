DENVER — An MS-13 member wanted for aggravated extortion was caught in Colorado this month by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to a news release from the Department of Homeland Security.

Oscar Antonio Rosas-Alas, 23, of El Salvador was deported on Wednesday after being arrested without incident in Eagle County in March 2018, DHS said.

Rosas-Alas was wanted on an Interpol warrant and was described as being armed and dangerous, an escape risk and having violent tendencies, DHS said. He is associated with the Mara Salvatrucha gang, more commonly known as MS-13, according to DHS.

He remained in federal custody from March 19, 2018, until he was deported on Feb. 20.

According to DHS, Rosas-Alas is believed to have entered the U.S. illegally near McAllen, Texas, in 2016. He then made his way to Colorado and quickly gained the attention of local law enforcement. It wasn't long before Rosas-Alas was in ICE custody, DHS said. He was flown on an ICE Air Ops charter flight to Monsenor Oscar Arnulfo Romero International Airport in San Salvador, El Salvador on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, DHS said he was transferred into the custody of El Salvador's Policia Nacional Civil.

