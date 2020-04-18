IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — The mayor of Idaho Springs has been arrested on multiple charges, according to the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office.

Undersheriff Bruce Snelling said Idaho Springs police arrested Michael Hillman Friday afternoon on charges of domestic violence, criminal mischief and harassment.

Idaho Springs police have not yet responded to 9NEWS' request for details about the case.

Hillman is expected to face a judge Saturday morning, Snelling said.

Hillman was recently the target of a recall attempt, according to Colorado Politics. He managed to hold onto his office with nearly 59% of voters opposing a recall.

He is currently serving his second term as mayor.

