Idaho Springs mayor pleads guilty after domestic violence incident

As part of the plea deal, Michael Hillman will serve 12 months probation.

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — The mayor of Idaho Springs will be on probation for one year following a guilty plea to a charge related to a domestic violence incident earlier this year.

Michael Hillman on June 10 pleaded guilty to a single charge of criminal mischief, according to the Fifth Judicial District Attorney's Office.

He received a deferred judgment and sentence, as well as 12 months of supervised probation. He must also pay court fees and costs, which are about $840.

ORIGINAL STORY: Idaho Springs mayor arrested on domestic violence charge

Hillman was originally charged with harassment for the domestic violence incident that happened on April 17, but the charge was dropped as part of his plea agreement.

During his period of supervision, Hillman will also be required to complete domestic violence treatment.

Hillman was recently the target of a recall attempt, according to Colorado Politics. He managed to hold onto his office, with nearly 59% of voters opposing a recall.