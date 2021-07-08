Idaho Springs officer charged with assault for using stun gun on man in his 70s

The officer voluntarily turned himself in and must relinquish all of the weapons in his possession.

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — An Idaho Springs police officer has been charged with third-degree assault on an at-risk adult for allegedly deploying his stun gun on a man in his 70s who prosecutors claim was armed with a “sword-like weapon.”

The Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced the charges against Officer Nicholas Hanning on Thursday. Prosecutors said he voluntarily turned himself in on a warrant Wednesday morning, and was ordered to relinquish all of the weapons in his possession.

His charges stemmed from an incident that happened on May 30. According to prosecutors, Hanning and another officer named Ellie Summers were responding to a call regarding an alleged assault on a woman by her neighbor.

When officers contacted the suspect, who was described as a man in his 70s, he was holding a “sword-like weapon with what appeared to be teeth along both edges,” according to a news release from the district attorney’s office.

Hanning and the man got into a fight, the release says, and he deployed his stun gun after he and other officers gave multiple commands.

The man was injured and taken to the hospital.

While the case initial went to Idaho Springs Police Chief Nathan Buseck, he asked the district attorney for a criminal investigation into the matter on June 3.

Outside of the count for third-degree assault, no other charges are being considered at this time, the release says.

Hanning is set to appear in court at 9 a.m. on July 13.

No body camera footage of the incident has been released as of this writing. Prosecutors said it could be released if the court allows, but did not provide a timeline.

Hanning has worked for the Idaho Springs Police Department since 2017, and does not have prior complaints related to use of force. In a news release, the City of Idaho Springs said it is conducted a personnel investigation into Hanning and does not have an update on his employment status.

The other officer involved in the incident has received internal disciplinary action and is still employed with Idaho Springs Police.

“We would like to extend our thoughts to the person directly involved in this incident, along with the family members that were impacted,” said Buseck in a statement provided to the media. “The Idaho Springs Police Department is a proud organization that holds itself accountable and holds all employees accountable for their actions.

"Our agency took decisive action to address this incident which included a thorough internal investigation along with immediately requesting an outside agency perform a criminal investigation. This isolated incident is not reflective of the great work being done by the men and women of our agency who continue to work diligently alongside our citizens to prevent crime and protect our community.”

