Ignacio man arrested on suspicion of murdering his wife

Damon Lamont Matthews fled after the homicide and was arrested in Jefferson County, according to authorities.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man suspected of killing his wife in their home in Ignacio, and then fleeing from the scene, was arrested more than 300 miles away in Jefferson County, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said Monday.

Damon Lamont Matthews, 44, was arrested Saturday after he was involved in a traffic crash near the intersection of South Kipling Parkway and West Belleview Avenue, according to a CBI news release.

Matthews is suspected of murdering his wife, Rachel Phillips Matthews, 47, on Thursday at their home in the 100 block of Romero Avenue in Ignacio, CBI said. Ignacio is southeast of Durango and near the Southern Ute Reservation in La Plata County.

Matthews was being held in the Jefferson County Detention Facility on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to jail records. He was to be transported to La Plata County in the coming days, according to CBI.

The Ignacio Police Department requested the assistance of CBI with the investigation and to process the crime scene. The 6th Judicial District Attorney's Office was also involved in the investigation, CBI said.

