Man sentenced to 16 years in fatal Denver shooting

Brandon Ford, 39, was found dead inside a Denver condo on July 7, 2022.

DENVER — A man who pleaded guilty in connection with a fatal shooting nearly a year ago in Denver was sentenced Friday to 16 years in the Department of Corrections.

In April Kennedy Lakics pleaded guilty to second-degree murder – heat of passion in the death of 39-year-old Brandon Ford. He was facing a charge of first-degree murder after deliberation, which was dismissed.

Denver Police received a 911 call around 1 p.m. July 7 from security officers at a condominium complex in the 9700 block of E. Iliff Avenue reporting that shots were fired inside a residence that morning.

The security officers said they received information that an individual was dead inside the residence, DPD said.

A tactical team and crisis negotiators were called to the scene to assist, and as officers approached the residence, Lakics climbed out a back window of the unit and was detained without incident, according to police.

Officers went inside the unit and found Ford dead from a gunshot wound.

Police did not reveal the motive for the shooting but said that they believed Lakics and Ford knew each other.

