AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) on Thursday said force applied during an altercation which eventually resulted in the death of a man was within policy and consistent with training as determined by a Force Review Board (FRB).

In August 2019, Elijah McClain, 24, struggled with officers while being taken into custody. He went into cardiac arrest after rescue workers administered medication to calm him down.

McClain was taken off life support on Aug. 30, according to his family.

APD said based on all the available information, the FRB concluded that the officers were called to the area to investigate a suspicious person. Officers had a lawful reason to contact McClain. The force applied during the altercation to include the carotid control hold and the force applied during the altercation was within policy and consistent with training.

“The loss of Mr. McClain’s life is tragic, and we continue to offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all those impacted by this loss, “ APD Chief Vanessa Wilson said in a release Thursday from APD.

In November, APD said that no criminal charges would be filed against the officers involved.

McClain's family said he was walking to get an ice tea for his brother and would usually wear a face mask "when it's cold."

APD said officers tried to make contact with McClain, who would not stop walking down the street from the officer. McClain "resisted contact, a struggle ensued and he was taken into custody," according to APD.

Then-police Cheif Nick Metz said that during the struggle, McClain repeatedly reached for officers' weapons. In APD body camera footage, officers are heard yelling "he's going for your gun" and other similar phrases.

The FRB consists of a body of sworn officers that reviews incidents involving an officer’s use of any weapon to overcome a subject’s resistance, or when a subject is injured by an officer’s application of force which requires medical treatment, according to APD. Additionally, the FRB can convene to review any incidents deemed necessary by the Aurora Police Department Executive staff. The FRB reviews these cases for compliance with applicable state statutes and department directives, as well as any training deficiencies.

