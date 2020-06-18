Englewood officer injured in shooting released from hospital

The officer was shot in an exchange of gunfire last week. A suspect was also shot and died.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — An Englewood Police officer who was injured in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect at an RTD light rail station last week is now out of the hospital, according to a tweet from the Englewood Police Department.

The tweet says that Officer Lauren Riddle was released Wednesday and is recovering.

Riddle was shot after officers were called to the light rail station near West Hampden Avenue and South Santa Fe Drive just before 9 p.m. on June 9 on a report of a domestic violence incident.

When officers arrived, police said they found a 31-year-old man, identified Friday as Marcus James Uribe, on the south side of the station who they identified as the suspect.

“Once in contact, there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and responding officers,” the news release says.

Uribe was shot and died, police said. Riddle was injured and taken to the hospital.

The Arapahoe County Critical Response Team is investigating the incident, per standard procedure. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave per departmental policy.

Riddle has been a part of the Englewood Police Department for 6 years, according to police.