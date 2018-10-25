KUSA — An inmate that is accused of hitting a Denver deputy in the head with a plastic bin before choking him has been formally charged with attempted murder.

Cether Watkins, 25, was charged on Thursday with one count of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first-degree and three counts of assault in the second-degree for the alleged jailhouse attack.

A release from the Denver District Attorney's Office says other inmates intervened and helped stop the assault. The deputy was taken to Denver Health, but was released a few hours later. His name has not been released.

PREVIOUS | FOP: Inmate attacks Denver deputy with milk crate

Watkins was in jail already in connection to an alleged robbery at gunpoint of victims at a Starbucks on Oct. 13.

He was charged in that incident with seven counts of aggravated robbery, one count of third degree burglary, and nine counts of crime of violence (sentence enhancers) on Oct. 17.

Watkins was in the Denver city jail awaiting court for the robbery case at the time of the alleged assault.

Monday's assault is one of 97 attacks on deputies by inmates this year, and one of six where the deputy was transported to the hospital. That's according to the sheriff's department.

The sheriff's department says they follow the national standard of staffing for the ratio of deputies to inmates.

© 2018 KUSA-TV