GOLDEN — An inmate who escaped from the Colorado Correctional Center in Golden overnight is back in custody according to a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Local law enforcement was notified at 12:45 a.m. Thursday that Sean Hanneman had escaped, the Colorado Department of Corrections said in a release.

He was taken into custody around 7:30 a.m. near West Belleview Ave and C470 after a citizen spotted him and called authorities, a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said

Hanneman was serving time for forgery out of Douglas County and two separate escape charges out of Arapahoe County.

The Office of the Inspector General and local law enforcement are investigating how he managed to escape.

