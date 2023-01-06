Inmate caught after escaping from Adams County jail

Jared Shepard, 39, was being held on motor vehicle theft and narcotics charges.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Law enforcement officers have arrested an inmate who escaped from the Adams County jail in Brighton on Thursday afternoon.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) identified the man as 39-year-old Jared Shepard, who was being held on motor vehicle theft and narcotics charges.

ACSO said Shepard was in handcuffs and shackles when he escaped at around 3 p.m.

At around 5:15 p.m., the sheriff's office confirmed Shepard had been caught.

