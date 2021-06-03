Inmate on the loose after escape from Fort Morgan hospital

Anyone who sees Chaz Contreras is asked to avoid contact and call 911.

FORT MORGAN, Colo — The Morgan County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is warning the public of a county jail inmate who escaped from a hospital in Fort Morgan Thursday.

According to a release from MCSO, 29-year-old Chaz Contreras was being treated at Colorado Plains Medical Center when he escaped from law enforcement custody at around 6:30 p.m.

Contreras is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 3 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange jail uniform.

He was able to escape custody due to "an internal failure to follow proper procedure" and no force was used in the escape, according to MCSO.

Contreras was last seen heading south from the hospital's emergency department, the release said.

Several agencies are helping in the effort to find Contreras, MCSO said. A warrant has been issued for escape and parole violation.

Bonnie Zimmerle lives near the hospital where Contreras was receiving treatment and received a reverse 911 call. She said the call instructed her to lock her home and to call police if she saw anything suspcious.

He was in jail on charges of second degree burglary, vehicular eluding, possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief, theft, leaving the scene of an accident and driving under suspension.

MCSO is urging residents of the area to secure their homes and watch for any suspicious activity.

Anyone who sees Contreras is asked to avoid making contact with him and call 911 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

