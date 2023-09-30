Inmate escapes from Jefferson County jail

The sheriff's office said Jeremy Buchanan, 42, escaped Saturday evening.

GOLDEN, Colo. — Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who escaped from the Jefferson County Detention Center Saturday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Jeremy Buchanan escaped from the jail at 5:20 p.m. Saturday. Deputies said he was working in the kitchen when he went into a supply room, left the building through a delivery door and escaped over a fence where deliveries are received.

The sheriff's office said Buchanan was booked into jail on June 2 on charges of first-degree motor vehicle theft, violation of a protection order, violation of parole, possession of a controlled substance and several failure to appear offenses.

Buchanan was homeless and living in Denver when he was jailed, the sheriff's office said. Below are his mugshot and a surveillance photo from Saturday where he has no facial hair.

Anyone who sees Buchanan or knows where he is is asked to call 911.

