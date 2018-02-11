LARIMER COUNTY — An inmate at the Larimer County Jail is accused of assaulting a deputy on Thursday.

At about 12:45 p.m., inmate Brooque Nichols left her cell and attempted to hit a deputy in the face with a closed fist, according to a release from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy then took Nichols to the ground and tried to restrain her as she continued to hit and kick the deputy. A short time later, the deputy was able to put Nichols in a restraint chair, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy involved sustained minor lacerations to the face during the assault and was taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated.

Nichols was not injured in the incident. She was initially booked into jail on September 11 on warrants for failing to appear in court on charges for 2nd degree assault on a peace officer, failure to appear for attempted 2nd degree assault on a peace officer and failure to appear for criminal impersonation.

The sheriff’s office said additional charges for 2nd degree assault will be sought for Thursday’s alleged assault on the deputy.

