ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — An inmate has escaped from a work crew somewhere in Adams County, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections (DOC).

According to the DOC, 27-year-old Cody Harris escaped from a Colorado Correctional Center work crew around 12:55 p.m. Local law enforcement has been notified and is on the lookout, the DOC said.

Harris is a white man, 6 feet, 2 inches, 215 pounds with blue eyes, brown hair and a brown beard.

More information is expected. If you see him, do not approach, but call law enforcement immediately.

