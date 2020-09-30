Inmate sentenced to 20 years for attacking deputy

Roger Freyta was sentenced last Thursday for a January assault on a Jefferson County deputy while in custody.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Roger Freyta, 39, was sentenced to 20 years in prison last week for an attack on a Jefferson County deputy while Freyta was in custody.

During a routine inmate count on Jan. 1, 2020, a deputy at the jail was walking out of the sleeping area when Freyta assaulted the deputy with a handmade weapon, according to the First Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Freyta hit the deputy in the face and head, causing serious injuries, including a concussion, bruises and lacerations, the release from the district attorney said.

The weapon was made of a padlock that Freyta stole from the deputies' work station and a strip of fabric from a pillowcase or a sheet, the release said.

Freyta pleaded guilty on July 13 to the charge of First Degree Assault of Guard by Inmate. This was his third felony conviction, according to the release.