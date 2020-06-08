Inmate walks away from Englewood correctional facility

Lucio Ivan Lozano was discovered missing from Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Englewood’s satellite camp in Littleton.

LITTLETON, Colo. — An inmate walked away from a minimum-security correctional facility in Englewood on Wednesday, said the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Inmate Lucio Ivan, 33, was discovered missing on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. from Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Englewood’s satellite camp in Littleton.

Lozano is described by authorities as a white male with black hair and brown eyes. He's 6-foot-1 and weighs approximately 185 pounds.

The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies were notified. An internal investigation was initiated.

The Englewood satellite camp is a minimum-security facility adjacent to FCI Englewood and currently houses 99 male offenders.

Anyone with information about this individual should contact the United States Marshals Service at 303-335-3400.