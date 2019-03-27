FORT COLLINS, Colo. — An inmate who escaped from a work crew in Adams County is back in custody, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections (DOC).

The DOC said 27-year-old Cody Harris was apprehended without incident by Fort Collins police at around 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

According to the DOC, Harris escaped from a Colorado Correctional Center work crew along I-76 at around 12:55 p.m. Wednesday.

The arrest of Harris was a coordinated effort by DOC's Adult Parole Fugitive Apprehension Unit, the DOC Office of the Inspector General, and Fort Collins police.

