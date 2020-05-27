2 men escape from federal prison in Florence

Jose Rodriguez and Raul Guzman were both serving multi-year sentences for drug charges.

FLORENCE, Colo. — Two inmates at the Satellite Prison Camp(SPC) in Florence were reported missing early Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

It was discovered around 7:30 a.m. Jose Rodriguez and Raul Guzman were discovered missing from the facility.

Rodriguez,35, was sentenced in Kansas to a 72-month sentence for drug charges related to the distribution of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. He's described as a white man with black hair and green eyes. He's about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds.

Guzman, 42, is also white with black hair and brown eyes. He's 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 300 pounds.

He was sentenced in California for a 120-month sentence also for drug charges.

SPC Florence is a minimum-security facility adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution in Florence. It currently houses approximately 361 offenders.

Anyone with information on the missing inmates is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 303-335-3400.