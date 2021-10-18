Interim replacement named for Colorado judge after criminal charge

A charge of felony menacing was filed against Judge Mark Thompson on Saturday in Summit County, court records show.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado's judicial branch has named an interim head of the 5th Judicial District following a criminal charge filed against the jurisdiction's top judicial officer Judge Mark Thompson.

A charge of felony menacing was filed against Thompson, 54, on Saturday in Summit County, court records show. But the case is suppressed, making its documents inaccessible by the public.

Records show Thompson was issued a summons.

A person commits felony menacing when they cause someone to fear serious injury by threatening them with a deadly weapon or something that looks like one — or tell the person they have a weapon.

The charge carries one to three years in prison and two years of mandatory parole, according to Colorado's sentencing scheme.

