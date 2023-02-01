Family searching for answers to hit and run that killed a friend, loved one

Denver Police said the driver who hit and killed Logan Rocklin at the intersection of 38th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard did not stop.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Even as Denver temperatures dropped well below freezing, Eric Elliott stood in the cold at the corner of 38th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard hoping someone's conscience changes their behavior.

"Fatal hit and run," a sign he held read. "Justice 4 Logan. Witnesses and exposure needed."

Denver Police (DPD) are still looking for the driver who hit Logan Rocklin and continued driving as he crossed the street on the evening of Dec. 9. Within days, his sister Andy Morris and her partner Eric made the sign and started standing at the intersection every day.

"We just ask people to come forward if they have information," Morris said. "For Logan’s sake and the sake of his wife and my family and so I can bring Eric – who has been out here every night for 16 or 17 days – home."

She said some witnesses have come forward, but she believes there are others who saw what happened and left before police arrived.

"We hope that their conscience brings them forward," she said. "When they find somebody, we need [the authorities] to have enough information to be able to pursue a case."

DPD released a blurry image of the car they believe may be involved but said Monday that detectives had no new updates to provide in the case.

#Denver, do you have any information regarding this hit and run crash investigation? If so, call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 — you can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward! pic.twitter.com/j8LwPxNZOd — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 13, 2022

In mid-December, family and friends gathered to put a "ghost bike" memorial at the intersection to remember Rocklin.

"He was full of life," Morris remembered. "It was often the 'Logan Rocklin Show' whenever he was around. He kept us all laughing."

She said Logan spent the day of the hit-and-run at the hospital with his wife, who is battling leukemia. She returned home on Christmas Eve after receiving stem cell treatment. Friends have started a GoFundMe for her benefit.

Related Articles Family honors bicyclist killed in Denver hit-and-run as police search for suspect

"I officiated his wedding a year ago today and now here we are on this corner. I just miss him so much," Morris said.

Elliott said people have honked and stopped to offer condolences while he stands at the intersection. "People really do care," he said. "We're not the only ones and we want to help make this intersection a little safer in the process."

Related Articles Family of hit-and-run victim pleads for answers