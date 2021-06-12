1 person taken into custody on I-25 after shots fired

No one was injured in the incident that started in Castle Rock and ended along Interstate 25 in Monument.

MONUMENT, Colo. — A female suspect was taken into custody near Monument after shots were fired on or near southbound Interstate 25 on Monday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

No one was injured, and there was no danger to the public, CSP said.

All lanes of I-25 southbound were shut down after 9 a.m. due to police activity. Some lanes were still closed by 10 a.m., and traffic was moving slowly, according to CSP and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

The incident began at a 7-Eleven in Castle Rock, where the police department identified and located a stolen vehicle, the Castle Rock Police Department said. The subject attempted to elude officers in the stolen car and hit one of their patrol cars.

The officer who was driving was not injured.

CSP troopers located the stolen vehicle south of Castle Rock. The female suspect got out of the vehicle near Monument and fired a gun, CSP said. It was unclear whether she was on or next to I-25.

CSP was working to determine whether or not a CSP trooper returned fire.

Castle Rock PD said there was police activity at the Promenade 7-Eleven, on Promenade Parkway south of Castle Rock Parkway, while they investigate. The 7-Eleven remains open and there was no danger to the community.

Officers were working at the scene, which was still active, CSP said.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

