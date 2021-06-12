Suspect ID'd in attempted armed carjacking on I-25

A Colorado State Patrol trooper fired at the woman, who had gotten into a moving vehicle and threatened the driver with a gun, police said.

MONUMENT, Colo. — Colorado Springs Police on Wednesday identified the woman arrested on suspicion of fleeing from police in a stolen car and then attempting a carjacking on Interstate 25 near Monument.

Amanda Yvonne Flores, 30, was arrested after the incidents on Monday on suspicion of:

First-degree assault of a peace officer

Aggravated robbery

Vehicular eluding

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) released new details on the incident, in which a Colorado State Patrol (CSP) trooper fired his gun at the suspect, in a news release Wednesday.

CSPD is leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

The incident began about 8:30 a.m. at a Castle Rock gas station, when an automatic license plate reader alerted police to a stolen car, according to the Castle Rock Police Department (CRPD).

Officers set up a perimeter and tried to detain the suspect, who backed the stolen car into a patrol car and drove over several medians and curbs to get away, CRPD said in a news release. No officers were injured, and the patrol car sustained minor damage, police said.

>> Video below: Update on I-25 arrest

A CSP trooper pursued the vehicle, described as a Hyundai sedan, south on I-25 until just south of County Line Road in El Paso County, where the suspect lost control of the vehicle, hit a guard rail and got out of the car, CSPD said.

The Hyundai was still in motion in the southbound lanes after the suspect got out of the vehicle. The pursuing CSP trooper pinned the unoccupied Hyundai against a barrier with his vehicle, police said.

Meanwhile, the suspect crossed the median on foot and went into the northbound lanes of I-25, where she got into another vehicle and threatened the driver with a handgun, according to police.

The driver got out of that vehicle, leaving the suspect alone inside. The pursuing CSP trooper gave her multiple commands. She pointed her handgun at the trooper, who fired his weapon at least one time at the suspect, CSPD said.

Another CSP trooper arrived on scene, and the two troopers took the suspect into custody. No one was injured in the incident.

Flores was scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 17 in El Paso County.