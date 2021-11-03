I-25 closed in Northglenn due to crash, police activity

All northbound lanes are closed and police have re-routed traffic.

DENVER — All northbound lanes of Interstate 25 between Thornton Parkway and 104th Avenue were closed Wednesday night due to a crash and police activity.

The Northglenn Police Department (NPD) tweeted around 10:30 p.m. that the highway was closed because of a crash.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said there is police activity in the area and all traffic is being re-routed.

No other details about what happened have been released.

