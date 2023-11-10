Shots fired at officers during pursuit that ended with truck crashing into Castle Rock 7-Eleven

A suspect was shot and another person is in custody after a pursuit ended in Castle Rock, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — An attempt to contact a suspicious vehicle in Thornton led to a chase down Interstate 25 into Castle Rock where deputies shot a suspect who had fired at Thornton officers during the pursuit, the sheriff's office said.

At about 5 a.m., officers with the Thornton Police Department tried to contact the driver of a suspected stolen vehicle, a black Chevrolet Silverado, near 58th Avenue and Interstate 76, according to Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly.

Thornton officers began pursuing the driver toward Interstate 25. The suspects fired shots at the pursuing officers, according to Thornton Police.

Thornton officers pursued the vehicle south on I-25 to the Castle Pines area where deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office took over, Thornton Police Public Information Officer, Jesus Mendez said.

The suspects went onto West Wolfensberger Road from I-25 and then turned east onto West Plum Creek Parkway, Weekly said. Deputies deployed stop sticks near the Miller Activity Complex event center, according to Weekly.

The pursuit ended when the suspects drove into the front of a 7-Eleven near South Wilcox Street and Plum Creek Parkway. Deputies approached the vehicle and reported seeing the driver pull out a handgun, Weekly said. Deputies fired, hitting the suspect, the sheriff's office said. The suspect who was shot was taken to the hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

The second suspect, a female, was taken into custody and is being interviewed by police, Weekly said. She has a criminal history, according to Weekly, who did not provide additional details.

None of the officers or deputies involved in the pursuit were injured.

